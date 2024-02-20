Assam: Kaji Nemu, Urohi springs onto Global stage among 27 Indian agri products

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, ‘Kaji Nemu’ (Assam Lemon) and ‘Urohi’ (Flat Beans) have been included as new flag-offs of export shipment-ship among 27 other Indian agri-products by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

These products scheduled by APEDA are being exported to more than 203 countries/territories, worldwide in the current financial year.

APEDA has implemented several initiatives to expand the export of its scheduled agricultural and processed food products to new markets.