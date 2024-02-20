Meghalaya: Congress ‘Warns’ Government Over Coal Assessments

SHILLONG: The Opposition Trinamool Congress on Monday issued a stern warning to the state government indicating its preparedness to challenge the government if it does not address the concerns raised about disparity in coal assessments.
The discrepancy in question involves the disparity between the reported quantity of coal and the actual stock observed at the Maweit depot. This inconsistency has raised doubts about the legitimacy of coal auctions conducted by Coal India Limited (CIL).
TMC leader Mukul Sangma stressed the need for immediate governmental action in response to the situation. Highlighting Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, Sangma emphasized that the offense outlined in the Act is cognizable, requiring immediate intervention by the authorities.
Comparing it to the prompt response typically seen in cases such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sangma underscored the gravity of the matter and the urgency for swift action.
Expressing concern about potential complicity at various levels of authority, Sangma highlighted the Supreme Court's July 3, 2019 ruling on illegal mining in Meghalaya. He raised questions about the accountability of the authorities responsible for overseeing coal auctions and enforcing judicial mandates.
Sangma further warned against allowing impunity for those involved in facilitating irregularities that could harm the state's economy. He reiterated the expectation that the government would promptly and decisively address these irregularities.
Earlier on Friday, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly commences its briefest budget session in history focusing on coal mining.
During the opening of the assembly, Governor Phagu Chauhan made a significant announcement, highlighting the state government’s dedicated efforts to promote scientific coal mining.
Governor Chauhan informed the assembly that the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, had approved 17 applications for prospecting licenses. Among these, six applicants have already submitted their geological reports and received approval, while mining plans for four applicants are pending environmental clearance.
