Meghalaya: Congress ‘Warns’ Government Over Coal Assessments

SHILLONG: The Opposition Trinamool Congress on Monday issued a stern warning to the state government indicating its preparedness to challenge the government if it does not address the concerns raised about disparity in coal assessments.

The discrepancy in question involves the disparity between the reported quantity of coal and the actual stock observed at the Maweit depot. This inconsistency has raised doubts about the legitimacy of coal auctions conducted by Coal India Limited (CIL).

TMC leader Mukul Sangma stressed the need for immediate governmental action in response to the situation. Highlighting Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, Sangma emphasized that the offense outlined in the Act is cognizable, requiring immediate intervention by the authorities.