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BOKAKHAT: Environmental activist Kalyan Jyoti Hazarika, a resident of Rongbong in Numaligarh, has been selected for the Rangai Das and Ghunosha Das Memorial Environment Award 2026, instituted by the Kamargaon Regional Journalists' Association.The award, which is being presented for the second consecutive year, was officially announced by the association on Saturday. The award will be formally presented in January next year.

Kalyan Jyoti Hazarika is a noted farmer and environmental activist. He has planted and nurtured more than 300 Nahor (Mesua ferrea) saplings along the roadside at Rongbong, making significant contributions to environmental conservation. He is also a small tea grower.

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