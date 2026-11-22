A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A district-level awareness programme on various schemes and initiatives under the Mission Shakti Scheme was organised by the SANKALP: District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Department of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with Kamrup district administration, as a part of the 100 Days Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign, 2026, at Haradutta Biradutta Bhawan, Rangia.

The programme aimed to sensitise stakeholders and the general public about the objectives, key interventions, various components, and support mechanisms available under Mission Shakti, while strengthening awareness and outreach at the grassroots level.

Bhabesh Kalita, MLA, Rangia; Director, Women and Child Development, Assam, Gauri Shankar Sarma; and dignitaries from the Central Ministry of Women and Child Development graced the programme.

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