Assam: Kalyani Manch presents Awards to meritorious students in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Kalyani Mahila Manch of Nagaon Kala Mandir organized an award presentation ceremony to felicitate meritorious students of the region on Friday.

On this occasion, an open meeting was held at the Nagaon Kala Mandir auditorium under the chairmanship of Minu Saikia, president of Kalyani Mahila Manch. Retired teacher Mohini Mohan Deka, Principal of Borkola Higher Secondary School Pratap Singh, social worker Deben Saikia, poet Dr Prayag Saikia, writer Sibananda Kakoti, and the Chief Editor of Kolongpar weekly, Gurmail Singh, attended the event as guests.

Addressing the gathering, they appreciated the noble initiative of Kalyani Mahila Manch. In memory of Nagaon's young talented writer-engineer Late Arpan Saikia, Late Lalit Dutta, and his wife Ruma Dutta, meritorious students from the Faujdaripatty area who excelled in the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Final Examinations for the year 2024-25 were awarded. The awards comprising cash prizes, certificates, and book hampers were presented on behalf of the families by Minu Saikia, her son Dr Rishijit Saikia, and Sapnaj Dutta.

The recipients of the award at the High School level were Shufiyan Ahmed, Priya Das, Sanghamitra Das among others.

At the Higher Secondary level, the awardees were Dhrubaneel Das, Aaryan Medhi, Guruneel Kaur among others. The programme began with a Borgeet presented by Dr Tribeni Saikia Bora. Poet Dr Prayag Saikia unveiled the trilingual magazine "Rodor Phool", published by Kalyani Manch. Additionally, senior journalist Gurmail Singh released the poetry collection "Endhar Hobo Nokhozo", edited by Dr Ruba Phukan, published in memory of the singer Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Hatighuli MV School Hosts Interaction MEET with Meritorious Students