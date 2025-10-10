Assam: Hatighuli MV School Hosts Interaction MEET with Meritorious Students

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Hatighuli MV School in Sivasagar district under the Amguri Elementary Education block organized an interaction programme recently with Pingal Pratyush Nath and Titiksha Nath, both meritorious students from Soontalichiga village. The interaction programme was conducted by Muhi Kanta Nath, President, Maharajat Jayanti Celebration Committee, Hatighuli MV School.

Pingal Pratyush Nath, a PhD researcher of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, addressed the students and said that just as a potter cannot shape a vessel when the clay becomes hard, it was impossible to shape one’s life after the time had passed. He also advised the students to develop good habits from childhood by always learning a new English or Assamese word, reading a book in a month and focusing on improving their skills. He also urged them to learn the life skills and stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata from their friends and their grandparents.

Pingal, who said that he was always curious to learn the stories of epics from his grandfather, Late Padmeswar Nath, who was the founder teacher of Hatighuli MV School, said that students should find the purpose of their lives. Pingal, who passed his HSLC and HS examination with flying colours by obtaining positions in the state, obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Hansraj College, Delhi. Later he joined IIS, Bangalore, and took his masters degree and PhD as a researcher in quantum physics. Pingle will soon leave for Sweden to pursue a postdoctoral degree in quantum physics and computer science.

On the other hand, Titiksha Nath, a researcher in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research, said that hard work can lead to success in life. She said that sometimes failures happen but that instead of being discouraged, one should learn from mistakes.

The event was anchored by senior Assistant Teacher Rupa Saikia while Headmistress Tarulata Baruah delivered the welcome speech. The school fraternity felicitated the meritorious students with gamusas, mementos, and citations and the students exchanged their views with Pingal Pratyush and Titiksha.

