Assam: Kalyani river erosion takes severe turn in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Although the floodwaters of the Kalyani River in Numaligarh have receded, the riverbank erosion has now assumed a devastating form. The erosion along the Kalyani River at No. 1 Rangbong has become extremely severe.

In the aftermath of the floods, large sections of the riverbank have been collapsing. Roads, the village cremation ground, trees, and agricultural fields have all been swallowed by the river, posing a serious threat to the village.

A large portion of the village's farmland has already been washed away, while one of the main roads connecting the village is on the verge of disappearing into the river. The village cremation ground is also at imminent risk of being engulfed.

Residents of No. 1 Rangbong under the Sarupathar Assembly constituency have urged the local MLA and the district administration to take immediate and decisive measures to prevent further erosion along the Kalyani River.

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