Assam: Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha’s name removed from North Karimganj voter list

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: After two days of controversy, the name of MLA Kamalakha Dey Purkayastha was finally removed from the voter list of North Karimganj, the constituency he had represented in the State Assembly for the last three terms. Kamalakha, officially a Congress MLA until Thursday, had severed all ties with the party and is now a staunch supporter of the BJP. He has had his name enrolled in the voter list of Katigorah. The controversy arose after the publication of the final voter list on Tuesday, when Kamalakha’s name appeared in both Katigorah and North Karimganj. Kamalakha, who is seeking BJP nomination in Katigorah, stated that he had submitted Form 8 for deletion of his name from North Karimganj on January 16. However, due to a technical issue, it had not been removed in time.

