Assam: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha bats for BJP candidate in Karimganj

Silchar: After Siddeque Ahmed it was Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha’s turn to seek votes for Kripanath Mallah, the BJP candidate in Karimganj. Though both Ahmed and Purkayastha represented South Karimganj and Karimganj respectively in the assembly as Congress MLAs, the former was expelled by the party for cross voting in the President election while the latter extended support to the BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma. Though none of the them had joined the ruling party yet, they had started campaigning for the BJP candidate. Purkayastha had addressed a meeting of the GP presidents of his constituency and appealed them to support the BJP on development ground.

