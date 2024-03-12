All Assam Students’ union burns copy of Citizenship Amendment Act’s rules

LAKHIMPUR: Following the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act’s (CAA) rules on Monday, paving the way for the law’s implementation across the country, members of the Lakhimpur district unit of the All Assam Students’ union staged massive protest programme in North Lakhimpur town.

The activists of the organization burnt the copy of CAA rules in the Main Chariali of the town on Monday evening. Notably, the notification of the rules of the contentious Act has made it easier for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, to get Indian citizenship.

During the demonstration, the AASU activists reiterated that the organization would never accept the Act. They shouted slogans to withdraw the Act and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governments at the Centre and in the State by terming them to be ‘liar’ in connection with the moves taken by them to grant citizenship to the foreigners under the umbrella of the Act. The protesters also slammed the BJP-led governments for paying no heed to the protest that has been underway across the country against the Act since 2019 till date.

NAGAON: As soon as the government brought CAA into force across the nation late this afternoon, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest at Nagaon and burnt the photocopies of CAA near its Natun bazar based local office here. During the stir, the students and youths’ organization reverberated various anti-CAA slogans and also criticized the BJP-led governments at the centre as well as in the state. Pragjyotish Bonia and Debasish Das, respectively the president and secretary of the district unit of the organization asserted that the act will not only destroy the Assamese language but also the identity of the glorious Assamese nation in the days to come.

Deepmoni Bora, the state organizing secretary of AJYCP and other office bearers of the district unit were also present during the agitation.

