Assam: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha’s decision leaves both camps shattered

A correspondent

Silchar: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha’s surprising decision to side with the Himanta Biswa Sarma government had sent shock waves to both Congress as well as BJP. The octogenarian Congress veteran Satu Roy admitted that the void created with the absence of Purkayastha would be tough to fill up in the present scenario. On the other hand BJP veteran as well as former MLA Mission Ranjan Das said, “It was not yet clear if Purkayastha would join the ruling party.” Das said, Purkayastha had as of now stepped down from the post of APCC working president and he had not yet relinquished the primary membership of Congress. Subrata Bhattacharjee, the Karimganj district BJP president, however claimed that the BJP government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inspired even the critics of the BJP and they had started to join the ruling party to be a part of nation building. Hinting at recent vigilance raid at the residence of Purkayastha, former district Congress president Satu Roy said, the situation that had been created had compelled him to change sides. It was inevitable, the veteran Congressman said.

