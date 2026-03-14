Assam News

Assam: Kamargaon Police Station to Get New Building as 5 Bighas of Land Allotted

The Revenue Department has allotted a total of 5 bighas of government land for the construction of a new building for the Kamargaon police station in Golaghat district.
Assam Land & Revenue Service
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A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Revenue Department has allotted a total of 5 bighas of government land for the construction of a new building for the Kamargaon police station in Golaghat district. The land is located at Basapathar in Bordihingia revenue village, near the bank of a tributary of the Dhansiri river and close to National Highway 37. On Thursday, the Revenue Department in Bokakhat formally handed over the land along with the allotment documents to the Officer-in-Charge of Kamargaon police station, Gayatri Bhattacharya, in the presence of the police station committee's President Chandra Phukan and Secretary Maliram Doley.

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Assam Revenue Department
Kamargaon Police Station

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