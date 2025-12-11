Assam: 17 ALRS Officers Back to State Revenue Department

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Wednesday, the state government placed 17 officers of the Assam Land & Revenue Service (ALRS) at the disposal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for posting them as Circle Officers/Circle Officers (Attached). Regarding their transfer, the state Department of Personnel issued a notification. The 17 officers had been posted as Block Development Officers (BDOs) under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

The notification named the officers as Ranadeep Chutia, Debananda Nath, Charan Narzary, Mrinmay Haloi, Adhiraj Chamuah, Bibhash Bora, Rosy Lhinglenkim Singson, Bipul Deka, Swabnam Padi, Champak Sarmah, Rhea Mech, Anish Beria, Babita Kalita, Bhabani Pegu, Kaustav Das, Samarendra Sarma, and Antara Paul.

These officers have now been placed at the disposal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for posting them as Circle Officers in different places, as required.

Also Read: Assam Land & Revenue Service Official Dismissed From Service