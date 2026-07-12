Assam: Kamargaon Xahitya Xabha Honours Shobhan Chandra Saikia

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha on Saturday observed the Memorial Day of Ganabandhu Hemen Chandra Hazarika at the Lili Das Talukdar Bhawan of the Xabha and organised the presentation ceremony of the Ganabandhu Hemen Chandra Hazarika Memorial Award. A remembrance meeting and award presentation ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Purnakanta Barua, president of the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha. On the occasion, artiste Suren Gogoi delivered the Hemen Chandra Hazarika Memorial Lecture. The Ganabandhu Hemen Chandra Hazarika Memorial Samaj Ratna Award was presented to Shobhan Chandra Saikia, retired Vice-Principal of Kamargaon College, in recognition of his contributions to society.

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