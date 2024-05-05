Assam: Kamrup District Gears Up for Inclusive Lok Sabha Polls with All-Women and Special Polling Stations

GUWAHATI: As the Lok Sabha polls draw nearer Assam's Kamrup district is teeming with activity. The district encompasses the vibrant constituencies of Guwahati and Barpeta. There is strong momentum for preparations to enable a seamless and inclusive voting experience for its residents. The district administration, led by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli is committed. No stone is left unturned in upholding democratic virtues. A central focus is gender inclusivity, accessibility and security.
The efforts are characterized by 19 all-women polling stations spread across the district. The stations represent the empowerment of women in the voting process. They offer women a platform for active involvement in determining the nation's future. Special attention is also devoted to accessibility for persons with disabilities (PwD). A dedicated polling station managed to cater to their specific needs.
Beyond gender and accessibility, meticulous planning also accounts for geographical distribution. A grand total of 965 polling locales have been strategically peppered across constituencies. Provisions for a smooth voting process have been made. These are intended for a staggering 8,38493 anticipated voters. This includes nearly 15,000 new registrants.
The recognition of early voting's importance is prominent and voters are urged to cast ballots at the commencement of polling day. Stringent measures ensure order and security.
Home voting facilities are in place for 214 elderly and for 21 PwD voters. This ensures not a single eligible citizen is overlooked in exercising their democratic right. Moreover upon sanctity of electoral process, stringent measures stand firm. These include a 48-hour "dry day". It enforces the prohibition of the sale and possession of liquor and intoxicants. This rule extends through the day of vote counting and any potential repoll.
The logistic arrangements are truly remarkable in their scope and implementation. Polling personnel for remote stations are set to depart in staggered phases on May 5 and remaining on May 6. The purpose is to ensure timely setup and readiness. In place to oversee operations is dedicated workforce of 4468 polling personnel. Their primary focus is upkeep of order and efficiency throughout the polling period.
