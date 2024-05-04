Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura

The IMD report predicts that there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the next 5 days.

Tripura has been experiencing a heatwave for more than a week. The Meteorological Department has been issuing daily warnings about the severe heatwave.

Meanwhile, According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, the state of Assam is likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions during the next couple of days, with mercury set to rise in Tripura as well.