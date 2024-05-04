Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura

GUWAHATI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
According to the IMD bulletin, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4mm) on May 5, 2024.
The IMD reports that there is a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam, and a trough extends from north Bihar to Manipur in the lower levels of the atmosphere.
The IMD report predicts that there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura in the next 5 days.
Tripura has been experiencing a heatwave for more than a week. The Meteorological Department has been issuing daily warnings about the severe heatwave.
Meanwhile, According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, the state of Assam is likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions during the next couple of days, with mercury set to rise in Tripura as well.
It may be noted that the western parts of Assam along with Tripura recorded the highest maximum temperatures since Tuesday.
The IMD issued a special bulletin on Wednesday, wherein it stated that the maximum temperatures are likely to be more than 35°C at few places over the districts of west Assam and likely to be above normal by 3°C to 5°C over some districts of west Assam till May 2, 2024 due to prevailing partly cloudy sky conditions during day time and high solar isolation.
On the other hand, Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, is experiencing extreme heat as it witnessed 38 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Tuesday with mercury soaring to 38.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The departure from normal was 6.3 degrees Celsius in Agartala, on Wednesday.
ALSO WATCH: