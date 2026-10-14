Assam: Kamrup DRSC Meeting Highlights Urgent Road Safety Interventions

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting for October 2026 was held on Tuesday at Chaygaon Natya Mandir Auditorium under the chairmanship of Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra.

The primary focus of the meeting centred on reviewing the district’s road accident scenario and identifying high accident-prone locations. DC Mishra conducted a comprehensive review to pinpoint vulnerable stretches and black spots across Kamrup, emphasising the urgent need for targeted engineering and safety interventions to curb fatalities and improve commuter safety.

The committee also reviewed the PM-RAHAT scheme, conducted a gap assessment of trauma care facilities and ambulance response capabilities, and pushed for the rigorous enforcement of speed-limiting devices in heavy vehicles.

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