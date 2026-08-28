DRSC reviews road safety and maintenance measures in Kamrup district

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The meeting reviewed the agenda items discussed during the previous month and the action taken by the departments concerned. Various measures aimed at improving road safety and maintenance were also discussed.

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