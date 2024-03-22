Assam: Kamrup (M) Admin Declares March 26 as Local Holiday

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro district administration has announced a local holiday on March 26 on the occasion of Dol Jatra and Holi.
As per an official notification by the Department of General Administration of the Government of Assam, all the state government offices and educational institutions in Kamrup metro will be shut.
The notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare a Local holiday on 26th March 2024 within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district on account of the Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival. All state government offices and educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on 26th March 2024 on account of this holiday.”
Moreover, it also stated that all financial institutions within the district’s jurisdiction are required to remain closed for the occasion.
The notification stated, "All financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-1 dated 8th June 1957 will also remain closed on account of this holiday."
Dol Jatra, is a Hindu festival that includes swinging. It is celebrated in different parts of India, such as Braj, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and, Bengal during the Holi festival. This festival is dedicated to Radha and Krishna.
Meanwhile, the Department of English and Cultural Studies, Manipur University organized the World Poetry Day celebration, 2024 with the theme, “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants” on Thursday at the Senate Hall, Manipur University.
The primary objective of the Department of English and Cultural Studies, Manipur University in celebrating World Poetry Day was to promote linguistic diversity and cultural heritage through poetic expression.
It also aimed to foster creativity, inspire dialogue and celebrate the rich tapestry of languages and cultures that make up our global community. The idea to display the art of beauty that poetry holds was also established in the event.
ALSO WATCH: