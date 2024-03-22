Assam: Kamrup (M) Admin Declares March 26 as Local Holiday

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro district administration has announced a local holiday on March 26 on the occasion of Dol Jatra and Holi.

As per an official notification by the Department of General Administration of the Government of Assam, all the state government offices and educational institutions in Kamrup metro will be shut.

The notification read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare a Local holiday on 26th March 2024 within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district on account of the Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival. All state government offices and educational institutions within Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed on 26th March 2024 on account of this holiday.”