Assam: Kamrup Metro Witnesses Sudden Spike in COVID-19 Cases

GUWAHATI:

The Assam capital city of Guwahati has seen an increase in the reported cases of COVID-19 infections, which serves as a warning to health officials who are wary of the sudden increase in cases of the deadly infectious diseases as the impending third wave of the coronavirus outbreak knocks on the door.

It is important to know that this comes at a time when the total cases of the deadly infectious disease and the positivity rate for the infection have both drastically fallen down in the state.

Even though Golaghat district for over the past many days since July 11 has been the worst COVID hit district in the state, Kamrup Metro which includes the entire capital city of Guwahati has surpassed Golaghat to account for the highest load of COVID-19 infection on Saturday evening.

As of Saturday evening (17th July 2021), Kamrup Metro reported 2,162 COVID cases, followed by Golaghat at 2,135 COVID cases and Lakhimpur at 1,452 cases.

Many health officials including the district health officials are of the opinion that the Kamrup Metro has seen a sudden upwards surge in the cases of COVID-19 infections due to the rampant daily COVID-19 screenings conducted (18,000 - 20,000). However, there are other medical experts who blamed the more infectious and virulent Detla Plus variant of the novel coronavirus for the recent hike in the cases of infection in the district.

The health official opined that the chain of transmission of this deadly infectious virus is still yet to be broken and that new cases of infections have emerged as a result of relaxation of COVID-19 induced lockdown in the district.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) released a revised and unified directive today for both rural and urban regions, which will be in effect beginning at 5 a.m. on July 20, 2021 and will stay in effect until further notice.

According to the current recommendations, there will be a total lockdown in Containment in five districts that have shown a high positive rate in recent days: Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath.



Curfew hours will be from 1 PM to 5 AM in the districts with moderate positivity rates, namely Goalpara and Morigaon, and from 5 PM to 5 AM in the districts with improved positivity and case load, namely Dhubri, Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi and Dibrughar.





