Assam: Kamrup Officials explore Chandubi Lake’s tourism potential

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a bid to explore the tourism potential of Chandubi Lake and draw attention to its rich natural beauty, a team of district officials, public representatives, forest officials and social activists visited the picturesque lake under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district early on Tuesday.

The visitors took time out from their busy schedules to experience the serene surroundings of Chandubi, away from the hustle and bustle of urban life. At the outset, young students of Beli Academy welcomed the dignitaries by presenting them with traditional gamosas.

Subsequently, members of the Chandubi Boat Association arranged a boat ride for the visiting delegation, allowing them to experience the lake's scenic beauty.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner and the MLA interacted with local residents and took stock of various problems affecting the Chandubi area. They also assured the people that concrete steps would be taken towards the conservation of the lake's natural environment and the development of its tourism potential. The visit assumes significance as Chandubi is preparing to welcome migratory birds during the winter season, further enhancing its importance as a natural tourist destination.

Meanwhile, residents appreciated the active involvement of the Palasbari MLA in local development initiatives and his engagement with various community programmes. The visit was led by Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya and Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, along with other dignitaries.

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