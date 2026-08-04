Assam: ‘Kapili Sangbad Suruj’ title presented to senior scribe Phanindra Baruah

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Phanindra Baruah, a resident of Patalor Chuk here and a senior scribe of the greater Naduar area, has been awarded the Kapili Sangbad Suruj title by JDP News Sishu Pratibha Bikash Mancha, Assam, on Sunday at a function held at Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj here. Notably, senior scribe Baruah has been contributing to the field of journalism since 2001. Presently, he has been working as a Naduar correspondent in Agradoot, a vernacular daily and in DY 365 from Naduar. He is closely associated with many socio-cultural and literary organisations of the Naduar area. The award ceremony was graced by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika as a chief guest.

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