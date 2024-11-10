Assam: Karimganj Hospital Struggles With Critical Infrastructure Issues, Affecting Patient Care

KARIMGANJ: Karimganj’s hospital is grappling with major infrastructure issues although the reconstruction was done less than four years ago, disrupting the functioning of the hospital while compromising the safety of the patients.

One of the major concerns is the deteriorating condition of the ceiling in the hospital's X-ray department, which leaks during the monsoon season, disrupting services and raising safety alarms for both patients and staff.

The sonography department is also facing troubling issues, forcing the staff to keep the doors open during the procedures due to the malfunctioning air conditioning unit.

To do it, the X-ray department's air conditioning system has also been out of order for two years.