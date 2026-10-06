Assam: Kathak Dancer Sunita Kaushik Opens 'Nritya' Studio in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Popular actor and Kathak dancer Sunita Kaushik’s dance studio, Nritya, was inaugurated at Janapath Lane, Bora Service, Ulubari, Guwahati. The studio was inaugurated by renowned Kathak exponent Marami Medhi, along with noted vocalist Joyprakash Medhi, in the presence of well-wishers, artistes, and guests. With a vision to create a space where dance, creativity, and self-expression come together, Nritya will offer training in Kathak, semi-classical dance, and modern dance. Speaking on the occasion, Sunita Kaushik said, “Nritya is a dream that has taken shape with the blessings of my gurus and the love and support of my well-wishers.”

Also Read: Free Kathak Dance Workshop Concludes with Over 130 Students in Dhubri