Free Kathak Dance Workshop Concludes with Over 130 Students in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A four-day free Kathak dance workshop, organised by Nrityangan, one of Dhubri's leading cultural and social organisations, concluded on Thursday at the Dhubri Lions Club Auditorium.

The workshop aimed to foster an interest in Indian classical dance among economically underprivileged students studying in government schools while nurturing their creativity and artistic potential.

Earlier, the inaugural ceremony was graced by the District Elementary Education Officer of Dhubri, Adit Kumar Sarma, as the chief guest.

More than 130 students from various government schools across Dhubri district participated in the workshop, where they are receiving training in the fundamentals and aesthetics of Kathak. Renowned Kathak artiste Arpita Karmakar served as the lead instructor throughout the workshop.

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