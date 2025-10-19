Assam: Kati Bihu Celebrated Across State

CORRESPONDENTS

DHUBRI: District Agriculture Office organized a special programme to celebrate the Assamese festival ‘Kati Bihu’ at Kachakhana village under the Kachakhana Agricultural Development Circle on Saturday.

The event brought together farmers, officials, and distinguished guests to mark the traditional occasion with a focus on sustainable agricultural practices and community participation. The programme was graced by BJP District President Sri Ranjit Kumar Ray as the Guest of Honour, along with BJP Dhubri District Kisan Morcha President Sri Biswajit Ray, social workers Abu Bakar Sidique, Gobindo Adhikary, Amulya Kumar Ray, and Joydeep Adhikary. The celebration began with a tribute to the late artist Zubeen Garg, marked by the lighting of a lamp and an observance of condolence.

In his welcome address, Nayanjyoti Sharma, Agricultural Development Officer, Halakura, expressed gratitude to the farmers of Kachakhana for their support in organizing the event.

Sharma also highlighted the importance of the Farmer Registry and its benefits for the farming community. Salahur Rahman, Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer, emphasized the revival of cultural practices and the adoption of natural and eco-friendly farming techniques to strengthen sustainable agriculture. As a gesture of appreciation, more than ten progressive farmers from Kachakhana were felicitated and presented with horticulture kits by the Department. The event concluded with traditional rituals — prayers at the Tulsi plant, lighting of earthen lamps, and floating of “Akash Bontis” (sky lamps) around the paddy fields — symbolizing hope and prosperity for the farming community.

NAZIRA: Alongwith the rest of the state the people of Nazira celebrated the Kati Bihu today. Kati Bihu is a significant harvest festival that marks a crucial stage in the agricultural cycle. As is customary, the evening has been illuminated with earthen lamps (chakis) lit in front of Tulsi plants and in the paddy fields, symbolizing prayers for a prosperous harvest and protection against pests and natural calamities.

Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, is a time of solemn reflection, hard work, and prayer. The festival emphasizes the importance of community and tradition in preserving cultural heritage. The main rituals of Kati Bihu include the lighting of lamps, worship of the Tulsi plant, and fasting etc.

The people of Assam are seeking blessings for a prosperous future, reaffirming their connection to nature, agriculture, and spirituality. The festival is a testament to the state’s rich cultural heritage and its people’s deep-rooted traditions.

BOKO: The Kamrup district agriculture department, in collaboration with the Boko Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer’s office, celebrated Kati Bihu at Baniyavitha village in Boko on Saturday. Local residents from Baniyavitha, Jalukbari, and neighboring villages gathered to take part in the festivities, which included naam-prasanga (devotional singing), lighting of traditional lamps under the Tulsi plant, and floating of sky lamps in lush green paddy fields to mark the occasion of Kati Bihu. The celebration began with a floral tribute and lighting of candles in front of a photograph of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg, followed by the commencement of naam-prasanga by the women of the community.

In conjunction with Kati Bihu, the office of the Boko Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer organized an awareness meeting highlighting various departmental schemes. At the gathering, Boko Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Gautam Roy Choudhury briefed villagers on several schemes related to agricultural activities and gave information on pulse and legume cultivation. The event was attended by Bipul Rabha, president of Boko Anchalik Panchayat, Menoka Boro, President of No. 33 Pub Bekeli Gaon Panchayat, and several prominent local figures. The meeting was presided over by Harimal Daimary, a teacher from Tarabari Regional High School. Across various villages of Boko, people celebrated Kati Bihu with devotion and joy. In the lush green fields, villagers lit earthen lamps, offering prayers for a good harvest and prosperity. The air resonated with naam-prasanga (devotional hymns) as people gathered under the evening sky to mark this traditional festival. Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, is observed with simplicity and reverence, symbolizing hope and gratitude toward the land and its bounty. Villagers believe that lighting lamps in the fields and under the sacred Tulsi plant invites divine blessings for the crops during this crucial growing season.

