Assam: Kaziranga Dedicates World Rhino Day to Zubeen Garg

BOKAKHAT: World Rhino Day is observed on September 22 every year. To mark this occasion, the Kaziranga National Park authority dedicated this year’s World Rhino Day to Zubeen Garg. On Sunday, at the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Borjuri, 52 saplings were planted in his name to keep his memory alive.

It is noteworthy that, like other countries across the globe, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities have been celebrating this day annually to spread awareness on rhino conservation. However, instead of observing it in the usual way, this year the National Park authority commemorated the day as ‘Zubeen Smriti’ (In Memory of Zubeen).

To begin the occasion, a cycle rally was taken out in the morning from the Children’s Park at Bokakhat town. Representatives from Bokakhat Green Club, JDSG College, Bhumi, Aaranyak, and other educational institutions and organizations participated. More than 50 students joined the rally, along with Purb Asom Wildlife Division DFO Arun Vighnesh, Bokakhat Range Officer Manjit Sonowal, Administrative Officer of the Director’s Office of Kaziranga Geetanjali Kalita, Bokakhat Press Club Secretary and environmental activist Uttam Saikia, Aaranyak’s Arif Hussain, and several forest officials.

The rally moved from Bokakhat to Borjuri Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, where all the participants planted 52 saplings in memory of beloved artiste Zubeen Garg. At the ‘Zubeen Smriti’ garden, Kaziranga Director Dr Sonali Ghosh, range officers, centre veterinarians, students, and others paid homage by lighting candles and offering floral tributes at Zubeen Garg’s portrait.

The much-loved artiste, Zubeen Garg, always spoke out for forest and wildlife conservation, especially against rhino poaching in Kaziranga. During the floods of August 2007, Zubeen personally helped in wildlife rescue efforts at Kaziranga. On August 1 of that year, he had also participated in a major awareness rally on flood-affected wildlife, organized jointly by local nature organization Bhumi and Kaziranga National Park authorities.

Responding to Bhumi’s invitation, Zubeen had brought along several singers and painters, and together they marched from Bokakhat to Burapahar. It was one of the largest rallies ever held in Kaziranga for wildlife conservation. Alongside him were singers Diganta Bharati, Manas Robin, Pabitra Margherita, Khagen Gogoi, Biman Baruah, painters Noni Borpujari, Pulak Gogoi, and 21 artistes in total.

At roadside awareness meetings in Bokakhat, Kohora, Kuthori, and Burapahar, Zubeen was the centre of attention. At Kohora’s gathering, Zubeen not only sang soul-touching songs but also painted an oil painting on the spot. During this same programme, he burned an effigy of a poacher, sending out a strong message against rhino poaching. With his songs, he called on the public to stand for Kaziranga and protect its rhinos.

At Borjuri’s Wildlife Rescue Centre, he also released a rescued python back into the wild, assisted by Dr Anjan Talukdar and then DFO Utpal Bora. From then on, Zubeen shared a deep emotional bond with Kaziranga, often keeping in touch about its condition.

During the 2017 floods, Zubeen personally cared for an orphaned rhino calf housed at the Borjuri rescue centre. The calf was later rehabilitated in the wild. He not only arranged food supplies for such orphaned calves himself but also appealed to the public, leading people from across India to send in food support.

To further spread awareness against rhino poaching, Zubeen also participated in a charity football match at Kohora, inspiring local communities. More recently, he visited Kaziranga during the 12th International Tourism Fair and urged both domestic and foreign tourists to support wildlife conservation.

In August of this year, he released a song titled ‘Eka Beka Baat’ (Twisted Path), dedicated to Kaziranga. He spent time at Kaziranga’s Durgapur village, visiting the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, enjoying the variety of orchids, and tasting Assamese traditional cuisine such as tenga with Borali fish, potato, brinjal pitika, kharli, and other local dishes.

In 2023, Zubeen had also stayed overnight at Dhansiri Eco Camp in Bokakhat’s Dhanbari with documentary filmmaker Gautam Saikia, interacting with locals to better understand Kaziranga’s situation.

On Tuesday, the day of his funeral, the Kaziranga National Park authority dedicated the World Rhino Day to Zubeen Garg, honouring his lifelong contribution to the cause of wildlife and rhino conservation.

