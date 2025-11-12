Assam: Kaziranga’s brave K-9 sniffer dog Jubi passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Jubi, one of the brave members of the K-9 sniffer dog squad of the nature conservation organization Aaranyak, who played a vital role in detecting poaching and combating various wildlife crimes, passed away on November 7 in the Bagori forest range of Kaziranga.

Born in 2017, Jubi, a Belgian Malinois breed, had been deployed in the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park for over seven years alongside her handler Sanatan Mali. The highly-trained dog made remarkable contributions throughout her service.

In 2018, Jubi helped forest patrol teams trace a poacher's hideout in Agaratoli forest area of Kaziranga, leading to the arrest of the accused. The same year, she assisted police patrol teams in tracking down the main culprit involved in a murder case in the Geleki area near Kaziranga.

Again, in 2019, Jubi helped apprehend a thief near the Bagori forest range. In 2020, she aided the police in capturing another thief and recovering valuable property in the same area.

In 2023, Jubi successfully traced the hideout of a poacher near Burapahar and assisted in his arrest, while in 2025, she played an instrumental role in two special anti-rhino-poaching operations conducted by the Forest Department inside Kaziranga National Park.

Expressing grief over Jubi's death, Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said, "We salute our brave Jubi, who rendered tireless service for the protection of Kaziranga. Her sharp sense of smell and dedication kept our wildlife and the park safe. We will forever feel her absence."

Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Executive Director of Aaranyak, said, "Jubi was one of the most skilled and courageous members of our K-9 squad for the past eight years. Her sudden death is a heartbreaking loss for all of us."

