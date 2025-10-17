Aaranyak conducted basic patrol technical training for frontline forest staff

Guwahati: A team of resource persons from premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak successfully conducted a two-day basic patrol technical training to strengthen the capacity of frontline forest staff in effective data-driven patrolling and wildlife crime prevention.

The training, conducted at the Makum Forest Guards School, a Makum in Tinsukia district of Assam, on October 14 and 15, was attended by altogether 43 participants comprising newly- recruited as well as in-service Forest Guards, who actively engaged in both classroom and field-based exercises that simulated real-world patrolling scenarios.

The training aimed to enhance the technical skills of participants in data management, GPS use, and wildlife threat documentation to support efficient protection of biodiversity within Protected Areas. The training was facilitated by Aaranyak’s Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD), represented by Deputy Director Dr. Jimmy Borah, Binita Baruwati, Ivy Farheen Hussain, Mizing Boro, Bijeet Baro.

Binita Baruwati conducted an interactive session on data management, emphasizing its importance, systematic storage, and analysis for improving patrolling efforts and building reliable databases of wildlife threats. Ivy Farheen Hussain conducted two sessions - one on providing a global and local perspective on wildlife crime, and another focusing on identification of wildlife products commonly trafficked in the illegal wildlife trade.

Mizing Boro and Bijeet Baro jointly facilitated a technical session on understanding threats to wildlife, detecting signs of illegal activities, and the practical use of GPS devices to enhance patrol coverage and data accuracy.

Dr. Jimmy Borah discussed the broader framework of preventing wildlife crime, highlighting linkages between illegal trade, incidence of zoonotic diseases in human beings because of close contact with wildlife, and human- wildlife conflict.

The programme also witnessed the presence of Saidul Islam, Superintendent of Makum Forest Guards School, who addressed the participants during the closing ceremony and appreciated Aaranyak’s continued efforts in strengthening field-level enforcement capacities, stated a press release.

