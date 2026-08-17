Assam: Kaziranga’s sniffer dog Leon retires after a decade of service

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kaziranga’s anti-poaching and forest protection squad’s sniffer dog Leon retired on August 15 after serving the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve faithfully for 10 years.

Trained by wildlife organisation Aaranyak, Leon was inducted into service in Kaziranga and was deployed under the Bagori Range. He played a pivotal role in anti-poaching operations, tracking suspects and locating concealed weapons and illegal wildlife contraband. His contribution helped law-enforcement teams track down poachers on several occasions and played an important role in strengthening the security of the sanctuary.

Following Leon’s retirement, Harley, a newly trained Belgian Malinois, will take over his duties in the Bagori Range and continue supporting Kaziranga’s anti-poaching operations.

A farewell ceremony was organised to honour Leon for his decade of distinguished service. Park officials, handlers and staff members praised his dedication and significant contribution to wildlife conservation and the protection of Kaziranga’s wildlife.

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