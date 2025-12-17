Assam: Kendriya Vidyalaya Celebrates Foundation Day in Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The foundation day of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur was celebrated on Monday in the school campus. The occasion was attended by Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner of Tamulpur District, as the chief guest.

Raju Kumar Das, Principal of the school, welcomed the chief guest with a phulam gamocha. The Cubs & Bulbul wings of the Primary Section, demonstrated different activities in full pomp and grandeur before the district commissioner. They were followed by the vibrant activities performed by the Scouts and Guides wings of the school. A special morning assembly was also conducted where students presented a beautiful cultural programme.

In his inaugural speech, the chief guest, Pankaj Chakravarty, appreciated the performance of the students in the morning assembly and activities conducted by the Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts and Guides. He highlighted that the school had been making continuous progress in all directions in catering to the curricular & co-curricular requirements of the learners of the greater locality of Tamulpur. He expressed hope that the school would continue making dedicated efforts to provide the best education to the students.

