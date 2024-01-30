Assam: Kendriya Vidyalaya Mangaldai students join PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha -2024’

MANGALDAI: The principal, students and staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mangaldai participated in PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha -2024’ amidst enthusiasm. In view of this the Vidyalaya administration made adequate arrangements so that the students particularly from class VI -XII standard and the staff could comfortably watch the programme. According to Jogindra Singh, the principal of the school the interactive session with PM Modi could motivate and inspire the young minds. “The class X & XII Board students are now seemed to be more confident after watching this much acclaimed grand annual event which is a wonderful project of Prime Minister of India,” he said. Talking to this correspondent, Nadia, a student of class IX and Shivangi of class XI both observed that it would definitely help them in appearing in exams in a stress free manner. They also expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for giving them the opportunity to be a part of this grand event.

