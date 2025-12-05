Assam: Khasi-Jaintia council office construction faces massive protest in Borkhola

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A massive protest by the tea workers of Jatinga Valley tea estate against the construction of Barak Valley Khasi-Jaintia Development Council office has triggered tension in Borkhola. The protestors alleged that the building was being constructed on tea estate land. On December 1, Tribal Affairs Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and Barak Valley Development Department Minister Kaushik Rai laid the foundation stone for the council office at New Tibongcherra Khasi Punjee along the East West corridor. Pegu said that a significant number of Khasi and Jaintia villages were located across the Barak Valley and the proposed development council would work for the welfare of the indigenous tribal communities. Within two days after the foundation stone laying, tea garden workers came out in strong protest alleging that the land where the council office would be constructed belonged to the estate. They further alleged the council office was being constructed without taking either the labourers or the estate authority in confidence as there was no consultation with them. The demonstrators demanded immediate demolition of the construction and warned that any such further step would invite more protests. They even threatened to boycott the forthcoming Assembly election if the land was not returned to the tea garden.

Meanwhile, Kushma Singh, a tea garden Panchayat member said that Khasis mainly live in the hilly areas but the place the administration had chosen for the council office belonged to the plain area. “Our ancestors had been living in this place for decades and now they claim this land belongs to them! Where will our children live? This cannot be tolerated,” Singh said.

