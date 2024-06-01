Assam: Drug peddler injured in police firing in Hojai district

NAGAON: Sahab Uddin, a drug peddler was injured in police firing at Nakhuti Ramsingh village in Hojai district on Thursday night. He sustained bullet injury on his right leg and immediately admitted to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital at night itself by Hojai police here.

Sources claimed that based on secret inputs, a police team from Hojai conducted a raid at the house of Sahab Uddin during which police recovered ten soap cases filled with suspected narcotics substance and also arrested Sahab Uddin on spot. He tried to flee when police was taking him to police station. He also attacked some of the police personnel on the way. Having no other option to stop him, police finally fired on his right leg.

Also Read: Aaranyak organized a free eye-care camps in Assam's Biodiversity Landscapes

Also Watch: