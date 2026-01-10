Assam: King cobra rescued in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A king cobra approximately 16 feet in length was rescued from the house of a resident of Jamugurihat Commercial Center on Friday afternoon. According to information, the family members spotted the giant snake in the gap of a showcase attached to a wall. The family members in association with local residents immediately informed Nanda Kishor Malla, a snake rescuer and Sarpa Bandhu, who reached the site and rescued the snake. Later, the king cobra was released in the Sixth Addition of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in the presence of the forest officials.

Also read: First case in Assam; Man survives king cobra bite