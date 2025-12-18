First case in Assam; Man survives king cobra bite

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In the rarest of the rare cases, a person survived a king cobra bite following treatment and effective teamwork in Assam.

The case, the first of its kind in Assam, represents the first confirmed reported survival following a king cobra bite from Assam. Available literature and records mention very few cases in India, most of which were fatal. King cobra bites are extremely rare, and outcomes are often poor due to the absence of species-specific antivenom.

According to Dr Surajit Giri, this case highlights that organized teamwork, timely communication, and coordinated referral systems lead to successful outcomes even in rare and high-risk envenomations such as king cobra bites. Effective snakebite management is achievable when healthcare providers, rescue teams, and referral centres function as a unified and well-coordinated team, he said.

A male patient sustained a snakebite on Tuesday around 11:30 am while he was working in some bushes. He unknowingly grasped the head of a snake. The bite occurred on the right palm. Initially, the patient experienced mild local swelling without pain and therefore delayed reporting. Subsequently, progressive pain and swelling developed.

The man was angry with the snake, and he captured the snake and put the snake in a bag. Through the local communication and surveillance network, the incident was promptly brought to medical attention, and the patient was shifted by the Local Venom Response Team to Bamunigaon Model Hospital, Kamrup, arriving at around 1 pm.

In view of progressive local symptoms and suspected cobra envenomation, 20 vials of polyvalent anti-snake venom (ASV) were administered. As there were no systemic or neurotoxic danger signs at presentation, continuation of treatment at the model hospital was initially advised.

Around 2 pm, photographic identification by trained snake rescuers confirmed the species as King Cobra. The patient was urgently referred to a higher centre with intensive care facilities. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

At more than 24 hours post-bite, the patient remains clinically stable, with only persistent local pain and swelling and no neurotoxic or systemic manifestations.

Data from the interim report of the ICMR National Task Force Study indicates that approximately 40 percent of documented snakebite deaths occurred at home. These were primarily among individuals who did not access formal healthcare services, having relied instead on alternative forms of care. The study is therefore critical to understanding the delay points, socio-behavioural drivers, and systematic barriers that influence care seeking for snakebite envenoming.

The study said that snakebite is largely accidental and occupational, commonly affecting males (65-70%) engaged in farming, herding and other outdoor labour, especially those aged 20-65 years.

According to Dr Giri, the Indian Council of Medical Research has sanctioned a multi-state research project totalling Rs 13.50 crore to tackle the devastating public health change of snakebite in India. Assam’s Demow Model Hospital has been chosen as a key blueprint for a nationwide study.

