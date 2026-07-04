Assam: KKHSOU Lays Foundation Stone for Jorhat Regional Centre Building

JORHAT: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) on Friday marked a major milestone with the foundation stone laying ceremony for its permanent Jorhat Regional Centre building at Purani Gayan Gaon, Jorhat.

The foundation stone was laid by KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das in the presence of university officials, representatives of the Public Works Department (PWD), study centre officials, local dignitaries, and well-wishers.

The Jorhat Regional Centre has been operating from a rented campus at Tarajan since December 2013 and serves as the University’s academic and administrative hub for six Upper Assam districts—Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. With preliminary site work completed, full-scale construction is set to begin.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Das reaffirmed the University’s commitment to completing the project on time, stating that the permanent facility would strengthen learner support services and expand KKHSOU’s outreach across Upper Assam.

Pranjal Pujari, Executive Engineer of the PWD, Jorhat, assured the University of technical support, including guidance on design and quality assurance, throughout the construction process.

The proposed building will come up on a 1 bigha, 1 katha, and 13 lessa plot with a built-up area of around 6,000 square feet. It will include facilities for counselling, examinations, admissions, academic activities, and administrative functions.

Currently, the Jorhat Regional Centre supervises 76 Learner Support Centres across the six districts and caters to more than 10,000 active learners enrolled in various KKHSOU programmes. The new building is expected to significantly improve the Centre’s ability to deliver academic and administrative services, stated a press release.

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