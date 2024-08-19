Assam: KKHSOU to increase the gross enrolment ratio in state

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Director, School of Science and Technology, KKHSOU, Dr. Ridip Dev Choudhury, while addressing a press conference convened at the North Lakhimpur Press Club in Lakhimpur district on Sunday said that the Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU), the one and only public open university in the North Eastern region, is holding a series of awareness campaigns as a part of its effort to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the state.

The press conference was attended by Associate Professor Dr. Porag Dutta, KKHSOU Regional Director (Lakhimpur Centre) Robin Kakati, and Lakhimpur Girls’ College Principal Dr. Surajit Bhuyan.

Addressing the media, the representatives of the KKHSOU further said that during the last couple of years, the university has adopted special steps to increase enrolment in various academic programmes of the university in order to contribute to the GER in higher education in the state. At present, the university contributes about 12 percent of the total enrolment in higher education in the state, and the university is taking all necessary steps to increase this further so that the target of doubling the GER by 2035 is achieved as mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “The university currently provides 11 postgraduate programmes, 11 undergraduate programmes, 15 diploma programmes, and 11 certificate programmes enrolling more than 1 lakh learners. The diploma and certificate programmes are designed to cater to the needs of the job market,” said the representatives of the university while addressing media persons.

In the press conference, the representatives of the university particularly highlighted the unique benefits of open and distance learning, such as unlimited seat capacity, learning while earning, complete flexibility in terms of learning requirements, an affordable fee structure, etc. Moreover, the various support services offered to the learners by the university, like online mentoring, digital learning materials, YouTube videos, etc., are also explained by the representatives.

“The university is currently enrolling students in all academic programmes through the online admission process. In order to promote awareness about these programmes, the university is currently organizing a series of workshops in various parts of the state. The primary purpose of these workshops is to make people aware of the benefits of open and distance learning facilities provided by the university to the learners and encourage people to get them admitted to these programmes so that the GER is improved in the state. Currently, the university is offering these programmes through over 300 study centres located in various provincialised colleges spreading across the State” the Director, School of Science and Technology, KKHSOU, Ridip Dev Choudhury, added.

