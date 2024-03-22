World Poetry Day observed at KKHSOU at Khanapara in Guwahati

Vice Chancellor Professor Rajendra Prasad Das deliberates on significance of poetry

Guwahati: The Discipline of Assamese, PGB School of Humanities, KKHSOU, observed World Poetry Day with a special lecture and recitals at the conference hall of its city campus at Khanapara.

The event was graced by the presence of the Vice Chancellor of the University, faculty members, officers, employees, and scholars, a statement said.

The welcome address was delivered by the Vice Chancellor of KKHSOU, Professor Rajendra Prasad Das. In his address, the Vice Chancellor deliberated on the significance of poetry in everyone’s life.

Professor Dipak Jyoti Baruah, a distinguished faculty member from Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, delivered an insightful lecture on the importance of poetry. He explored the essence of poetry, elucidating its mechanics, context, and relevance. With a focus on both global and Assamese poetry, discourse provided a comprehensive understanding of the art form’s diverse aspects.

Renowned poet Anubhab Tulasi graced the occasion with a mesmerising recital of his own selected poems in Assamese, English, and Hindi. His evocative verses traversed linguistic boundaries, resonating with the audience and highlighting the universal appeal of poetry.

The Director of PGB School of Humanities and Registrar (i/c) of KKHSOU, Professor Pranjit Bora, in his concluding remarks recited Subudh Sarkar’s poetry, adding a touch of nostalgia and reverence to the event. Professor Bora’s rendition underscored the timeless beauty and emotional depth of Sarkar’s verses.

Dr. Neeva Rani Phukan, Associate Professor of Assamese, introduced the invited dignitaries, and Dr. Sanjib Bora, Assistant Professor of Assamese, served as the host of the event.

The statement mentioned that the celebration of World Poetry Day at KKHSOU was a testament to the enduring power of poetry to transcend languages and cultures, fostering unity and understanding among diverse audiences.

