Assam: KMSS burns CM’s effigy over flood compensation in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Saturday evening burnt an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Amguri town in Sivasagar district, protesting the alleged non-release of the one-time grant of Rs 15,000 announced for flood-affected families.

The protesters raised slogans against the Chief Minister and accused the government of failing to provide the promised compensation. They demanded the immediate release of the financial assistance to all eligible flood-affected families.

The organisation also protested against the arrest of leaders and activists of the KMSS, Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS) and Raijor Dal who had been campaigning for the rights of flood victims. The protesters condemned the arrests and demanded the immediate release of those detained.

The KMSS alleged that the government had failed to take action against those involved in coal and rock mining activities linked to the July 19 floods in Upper Assam, while arresting those raising the concerns of flood victims. The organisation threatened to intensify its agitation until all flood-affected families receive proper compensation and the arrested leaders and activists are released. The protest was led by KMSS chief organising secretary Ritumoni Hazarika. CMSS vice-president Robin Hazarika, CMSS Sivasagar district committee president Pallab Saikia and KMSS Jorhat district president Arindon Gogoi were among those present.

Also Read: CM accuses Akhil Gogoi of staging agitation to claim credit for flood relief funds