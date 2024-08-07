Assam: KMSS Demands Concrete Action to Resolve Flood-Related Problems

Dibrugarh: The members of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti staged a protest at the Dibrugarh district commissioner's office, demanding urgent action to address the ongoing issues of flood and erosion. Nearly two hundred activists and leaders affiliated with the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti surrounded the Dibrughar district commissioner's office as part of their demonstration and protest.

Leading the protest, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Bidyut Saikia claimed, “The main river of Assam affects several areas such as Etakhali, Rangagara, Dihing Thangaon, Bordaibam, Bhakatchuk, and Aghonibari under the Tingkhang constituency, as well as Lejai Kalakhowa village panchayat under the Maran constituency (Khowang constituency) in Dibrugarh district. Barua Nagar, No. 2 Sahrikta, Ujni Majuli, Bhati Majuli, Lachan Gaon, and almost all areas of Tengakhat under the Lahaul constituency are also impacted, including Rahmaria, Gajai village, Maizan, Maizan Ghat, Bakul tea garden in the Dibrugarh constituency, and Banipur. Till date, there has been no sign of the administration taking any necessary measures in these remote areas. After the last flood, the once-thriving fields of the farming community in these regions have been left barren, and the foul smell from the carcasses of animals has created unhealthy conditions, threatening the lives of people with various incurable diseases. Additionally, the erosion in the Maijan region along the Brahmaputra River is posing a significant threat to the district. As a result of this situation, the Dibrugarh district headquarters will be submerged in various government functions of the Brahmaputra.

In response to the loss and damage faced by the people in flood-affected areas, he sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the district commissioner, with eight demands, urging the government to assess the damage and make necessary arrangements for all required measures, including a permanent solution for the flood situation in the state.