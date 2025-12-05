Assam: Koch community hails BTC chief for giving them a Nominated Member

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: With great joy, the Koch Deheng Rungchung (KDR) and All-Koch Students Union (AKSU) on Thursday conveyed their heartfelt gratitude to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving them a Nominated Member in the BTC Legislative Assembly to ensure inclusive growth and development of the Koch community. Daychand Rangag, President of the Koch Deheng Rungchung, and General Secretary Dhrubajyoti Koch in a statement said that the Koch community was delighted to hear the news and that it was a great privilege as they were given a berth in the council after twenty years of BTC. “There is no Koch-Rajbongshi community as claimed by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) and their people but Koch and Rajbongshi are two separate communities,” they said, adding that the Rajbongshis had been trying to confuse the people by clubbing the two communities as one.

Rangag said that the Koch community had its own language, culture, tradition, and identity while Rajbongshis had no distinct identical root, language, and stable culture and traditions. He also claimed that there was a history of Koch kingdom but that there was no historical record of a Rajbongshi kingdom. He hailed Mohilary for recognizing Koch as a separate indigenous community and giving justice to one of the most backward communities and appealed to him to give continuous support to the Koch people.

