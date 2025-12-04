UPPL VP rejects Hagrama Mohilary’s charge on BTC Assembly vandalism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The UPPL on Wednesday rejected the charge of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary claiming UPPL's involvement in the BTC Assembly vandalism on November 29.

Talking to mediapersons at UPPL's central office on Wednesday evening, Abjal Hoque Sarkar, Vice-President of the UPPL, said that the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, blaming the UPPL and the ABSU for the rampage of agitated students, was a baseless allegation. He said that the ABSU, being the largest democratic student organization of the Bodos, had been playing a key role to protect the community from all critical situations and problems through their unit committees in all universities and colleges. He rejected the charge of Mohilary who had said that both the ABSU and the UPPL were just two sides of a same coin and that many EMs and MCLAs of the BPF-led council government came from the ABSU platform. The students of Bodoland University and various colleges joined the rally of the tribal students on November 29 to oppose the move to grant ST status to six communities and there was no instigation of the ABSU and the UPPL as alleged by Mohilary, he said.

Sarkar said that after the BPF-led BTC Government came to power, the unending Melas with gambling being conducted in them had been being organized everywhere which had been completely stopped in the last five years led by Pramod Boro. He said that the Pramod Boro-led council government established a congenial atmosphere for the people of the region to live in peace and with dignity and honour and that violence had been stopped to ensure security to every citizen. He also called upon the BPF-led BTC Government to ensure peace and stability in the society instead of aggravating the situation by blaming others.

