Assam: Kokrajhar administration calls for respectful use of national flag

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, regarding strict compliance with the provisions of the Flag Code of India, 2002 (as amended in 2021 and 2022), and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the District Administration, Kokrajhar, has called for awareness and adherence to the laws, practices, and conventions governing the display of the national flag. The Indian National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of the country and must always occupy a position of honour. However, a lack of awareness is often noticed among the public as well as organizations regarding the correct usage, hoisting, and display of the national flag. The district administration urged all concerned to strictly follow the provisions of the Flag Code of India and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. As per the Flag Code of India, the national flag made of paper may be waved by the public on the occasions of important national, cultural, and sports events. However, such paper flags must not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. They are to be disposed of in private, in a manner consistent with the dignity of the national flag.

Also Read: Tallest National Flag in Assam unfurled at Tezpur Military Garrison