Tallest National Flag in Assam unfurled at Tezpur Military Garrison

TEZPUR: In a grand display and celebration of national pride, a 108-foot-high mast National Flag, the tallest in the region, was unfurled on September 11, at Tezpur Military Garrison. Amid chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, the Tiranga soared high above the treeline, touching the sky with grace, glory, and symbolising unity, strength, and patriotism.

The ceremony was attended by GOC Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, AVSM, YSM, who addressed soldiers, students, and NCC cadets, inspiring them to embrace discipline, service, and to dream big for a strong and saksham Bharat. Adding importance and sanctity to the occasion were the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, state government officials, members of the Central Armed Police Forces, and more than 250 local residents, families, teachers, and schoolchildren, creating an upbeat and vibrant environment.

The endeavour was strongly supported by Maj Gen Aseem Kohli (Retd) of the Flag Foundation of India, who was also present.

