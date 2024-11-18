Assam: Kokrajhar Celebrates National Press Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The department of Information and Public Relations, BTC, in association with the Bodoland Journalists Association, observed National Press Day at the Kokrajhar Planetarium on Saturday with a series of activities and discussions. The event commenced with a tribute to martyrs (Shahid Tarpan) and a tree plantation drive, symbolizing respect for sacrifices and a commitment to environmental conservation, followed by a representative meeting of journalists.

After this, the Council Head of Information and Public Relations department of BTC and Regional Officer, Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, delivered the welcome address. Messages of goodwill from BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, Executive Member (EM) of the Information and Public Relations department, Dr. Nilut Swargiary, and BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep, who are attending the Bodoland Mahotsav in New Delhi, were read out to the audience, setting a positive tone for the day’s proceedings.

The inaugural address was delivered by the Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University and Chief Guest of the event, Prof. B.L. Ahuja, who underscored the vital role journalists play in maintaining peace and order in the BTR. He highlighted the challenges faced by the media, such as time pressures, inadequate remuneration, the implications of artificial intelligence, and the need to prioritize positive news narratives. Dr. Zakir Hussain, Chairman of NEF Group of Institutions and Editor of Dainik Gana Adhikar, graced the event as Guest of Honour, stressing that democracy’s survival is tied to the freedom of journalists, often described as the fourth pillar of democracy.

Some of the other guests, including Colonel Arun Prakash Agarwal, reflected on the environment of the 1990s, emphasizing the media’s crucial role in the fight for freedom and safeguarding the homeland. Adding to the discussion, Rakesh Sharma, editor of Viksit Bharat Samachar, provided an insightful historical perspective on the significance of National Press Day, tracing its roots and evolution over the years.

In a keynote address on the theme “Changing Nature of Press,” Mrinal Talukdar, Consulting Editor of Pratidin Time, reflected on the evolution of journalism. He noted that while the press was once regarded as a beacon of truth and a catalyst for social change, its role and perception have shifted significantly over time. He also observed that true impartiality in journalism is a challenging ideal, given the complexities of modern media dynamics.

Celebrating the excellence and dedication in the field of journalism, several individuals, including senior journalists Dhruba Sharma (Baksa), Durlav Talukdar (Chirang), Hari Shankar Thakur (Kokrajhar), Bapu Ram Boro (Tamulpur), and Gunajit Das (Udalguri); journalist pensioners Imran Hussain (Udalguri), Khagen Baishya (Tamulpur), and Anand Ramchiary (Tamulpur); and Sibatosh Bhadury, the senior-most newspaper hawker of Kokrajhar, were felicitated. Journalist Malaya Deka, who anchored the meeting, was also recognized and felicitated for her contributions.

Speakers like Abu Bakkar Siddique, President of the Bodoland Journalists Association, and journalist Gunajit Das highlighted pressing issues such as health insurance for journalists. Ractim Buragohain, Joint Secretary of IPRD, BTC, spoke on broader topics, including the responsibilities of journalists, the impact of social media, and the importance of education, drawing insights from Buddhist philosophy. He assured efforts to address the health insurance concerns raised during the discussions.

The event, attended by media professionals from all five districts of the BTR, served as a platform for fostering dialogue on the challenges and responsibilities of the press in an ever-evolving media landscape.

Also Read: Assam: National Press Day Celebrated in Morigaon