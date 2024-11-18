Assam: National Press Day Celebrated in Morigaon

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: On the occasion of National Press Day, the Morigaon District Administration, in collaboration with the Morigaon District Journalist Association (MDJA), felicitated two reporters for their contributions in the field of journalism for many years at Pabitora Hut in Morigaon. The meeting also felicitated two senior reporters of the district—Lakhyajyoti Nath of Morigaon and Nazrul Islam of Mayang, Jagiroad—with a xorai, a gamocha, and a certificate each.

The National Press day programme was inaugurated by former Secretary of the Morigaon District Journalists Association, senior reporter Ajit Sharma, by lighting a lantern in the morning.

The National Press Day was marked with an open meeting on ‘The Changing Nature of the Press. The opening ceremony was presided over by Morigaon District Journalists Association President Birinchi Kumar Sharma. Senior reporter Bubumani Goswami explained the significance of National Press Day. Former President of the Morigaon District Journalists Association, senior reporter Pratap Hazarika, attended as the chief guest.

The meeting was attended by Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemant Kumar Das, who said that exaggerated news puts everyone in danger, and exaggerated news often boomerangs, especially the police and the public.

