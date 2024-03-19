SSB seizes petrol and diesel smuggled from Bhutan border in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: In a swift military action, by the 6th Batallion SSB on Friday, smuggled petrol and diesel got seized from Malivita village along Bhutan border in Chirang district.

Sources from the SSB said they received information about some people smuggling petrol and diesel from BP no 173/2, approximately 2 km from that village along the Bhutan border in Chirang district. On the basis of input a special patrolling party of C-Coy of Sashipur made a claimed seizure with two apprehensions. The seized volatile materials along with two apprehended persons were handed over to custom office at Dadgari for further action.

The apprehended persons were identified as Upendra Narzary of Balajhar village and Probin Basumatary of Jamunaguri village both under the same Amguri PS. The seized items included one Glamour bike, Pulsar150 bike, 90 litres petrol and 210 litres of diesel with total values of Rs.1,51,645.

