Assam: Kokrajhar DC flags off exposure visit for CMAAA beneficiaries

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KOKRAJHAR: An exposure trip for beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) to reputed national training institutes was flagged off today by Kokrajhar DC Pankaj Chakravarty as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening the technical knowledge, skills and entrepreneurial capacity of local beneficiaries.

The first batch, comprising 20 piggery entrepreneurs, will visit the Institute of Farm Management Piggery, Rani, Kamrup. The programme was attended by IAS officials of the Industries Department nominated by the Industries Minister, Assam, and the Head of Project, Resonia Ltd.

Subsequent batches of fishery and goatery entrepreneurs are scheduled to proceed to Kolkata and Byrnihat, respectively, for specialised exposure and training. The beneficiaries will undergo formal training as well as hands-on practical sessions in their respective sectors, providing them with an opportunity to gain practical knowledge, improve their technical capabilities and strengthen their enterprises.

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