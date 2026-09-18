CMAAA Grants Power Thousands of Youth Entrepreneurs Across Assam Constituencies

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NAZIRA: A constituency-based financial assistance distribution programme under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0 was held at the Mekipur Puja Field in Nazira on Thursday, with the objective of promoting self-employment among the youth and fostering an entrepreneurial culture in Assam.

The programme was organised by the Nazira civil administration in collaboration with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Nazira. MLA of Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency, Mayur Borgohain, attended the event as the chief guest. According to the organisers, under CMAAA 1.0, a total of 140 beneficiaries from the Nazira Legislative Assembly constituency received the second-phase financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each. Meanwhile, under CMAAA 2.0, 581 beneficiaries received the second instalment of Rs 25,000 each.

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow co-district administration, the live streaming of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0 central programme was organised at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on Thursday, where the financial assistance was distributed to beneficiaries of the Demow constituency.

Under CMAAA 1.0, financial assistance was distributed to 170 beneficiaries, and under CMAAA 2.0, the grant was distributed to 728 beneficiaries in Demow.

TINSUKIA: In conjunction with the central distribution programme of financial grants under Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA) 1.0 and 2.0, the formal financial grant distribution for selected beneficiaries of CMAAA 1.0 and 2.0 was also organised in the six constituencies of Tinsukia district on Thursday.

In Tinsukia district, 37 beneficiaries in Tinsukia LAC, 58 in Doomdooma, 30 in Digboi, 26 in Makum, 28 in Margherita, and 154 in Sadiya under CMAAA 1.0 were distributed the second-phase interest-free grant of Rs 1 lakh each, while 584 beneficiaries in Tinsukia LAC, 428 in Doomdooma, 413 in Digboi, 545 in Makum, 505 in Margherita, and 820 in Sadiya, who completed the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) training under CMAAA 2.0 were distributed a grant of Rs 25,000 each.

While the Tinsukia programme was held at Manav Kalyan Bhawan in the presence of District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, MLA Pulok Gohain, and other dignitaries, the Margherita programme was attended by Bhaskar Sharma, MLA of Margherita LAC, KN Chandana Jahnavi, Co-District Commissioner of Margherita, and other officials.

ORANG: Assam Cabinet Minister Charan Boro formally distributed the second instalment of financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 2.0 among 783 young beneficiaries at a programme held in Orang on Thursday under the Mazbat Legislative Assembly constituency.

The programme was organised in conjunction with the state-level release of the second instalment by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Boro said that the initiative was designed to promote entrepreneurship and enable young people to become self-reliant by establishing their own ventures.

Also Read: Assam CM urges self-reliance as 82,219 youths receive CMAAA financial support under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan